Filing of cyber libel clear attempt to change narrative — Leachon

Following the filing of cyber libel charges against him, Dr. Anthony "Tony" Leachon immediately viewed it as a clear attempt by Bell-Kenz "to redirect the narrative and intimidate critics; thus, undermining the significant issues".

"I see this as a desperate effort to silence truthful investigation and manipulate public opinion," Leachon said in a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE.

"Bell-Kenz was publicly identified in a Senate inquiry led by Senators Raffy Tulfo, Jinggoy Estrada, JV Ejercito, and Bong Go, which consequently led to the issue being referred to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee for further investigation starting tomorrow, 22 May 2024," Leachon pointed out.

"In addition, earlier reports by respected journalists resulted to (sic) ongoing discussions among healthcare professionals, including myself. Thus, the basis of my comments regarding the issue manifests my concern for the integrity of the medical profession," Leachon further explained.

"I stand by my decision to bring these matters to public attention. It is crucial that such issues are debated openly for the sake of our medical community and the trust that the Filipino people place in their healthcare providers," he added.

The former DOH adviser said despite "these legal challenges, I remain committed to defending the ethical standards of healthcare in the Philippines for the benefit of future medical professionals, our patients, and our nation, as a whole."