Explosive Trump biopic overshadows trial chaos

Former United States president Donald Trump’s controversies saw contrasting reactions on Monday as his criminal trial in New York descended into chaos and the showing of his explosive biopic in Cannes, France received glowing reviews.

In his trial in New York over alleged coverup of hush money paid to a porn star in 2016, defendant Trump’s witness, lawyer Robert Costello, irked Judge Juan Merchan with his constant griping each time the latter upheld a challenge from prosecutors.

When Merchan felt being stared down by Costello, he ordered the court to be cleared, throwing out even journalists covering the trial.

Merchan reopened the courtroom later.

In Cannes, “The Apprentice” premiered at the French film festival with Sebastian Stan, best known from Marvel superhero films, starring as Trump, while Jeremy Strong of “Succession” fame plays his ruthless mentor and attorney Roy Cohn.

The movie traces Trump’s origin story as an ambitious young property developer in 1970s and 1980s New York.

The movie begins with a disclaimer that many of its events are fictionalized, and director Ali Abbasi puts that license to full use, imagining brutal events taking place behind closed doors.

In one harrowing scene, Trump is seen raping his first wife Ivana.

During divorce proceedings, Ivana once accused Trump of raping her, though she later rescinded the allegation. She died in 2022.

Far from a simple hatchet job, The Times of London argued it would “make you feel sympathy for Trump,” while Variety said it was “sharp and scathing, but it avoids cheap shots.”