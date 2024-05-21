Empowering Pinoy artists

As the Shell National Students Art Competition (NSAC) nurtures and showcases the vibrant artistry of young Filipino artists, with a history spanning over five decades, it has become a part of the Philippines’ cultural fabric, celebrating and preserving the essence of Filipino arts.

Shell NSAC is a respected art competition that inspires young Filipino artists to be creative and innovative. It shows the power of art to shape society.

Embracing an opportunity to be seen and heard, emerging artists are propelled into the spotlight as their creative brilliance takes center stage in Shell NSAC.

Creating an art community

Born into an artistic family, Aldrine Alarcon’s journey into the art world was destined. He developed a deep appreciation for art from an early age. Alarcon’s natural talent for color balance and blending abstract and realism set him apart in the art scene, even before he participated in the Shell NSAC.

His proud assertion that “Kapag Pinoy, ang trademark ay puno. There’s no negative space ‘pag pinoy ang artist (The trademark of Filipino artists is that it’s full in a sense that there’s no negative space),” highlights the distinct style and depth of Philippine art.

“Be truthful to yourself,” he advises.