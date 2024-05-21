Empowering Pinoy artists

As the Shell National Students Art Competition (NSAC) nurtures and showcases the vibrant artistry of young Filipino artists, with a history spanning over five decades, it has become a part of the Philippines’ cultural fabric, celebrating and preserving the essence of Filipino arts.
Shell NSAC is a respected art competition that inspires young Filipino artists to be creative and innovative. It shows the power of art to shape society.
Embracing an opportunity to be seen and heard, emerging artists are propelled into the spotlight as their creative brilliance takes center stage in Shell NSAC.
Creating an art community
Born into an artistic family, Aldrine Alarcon’s journey into the art world was destined. He developed a deep appreciation for art from an early age. Alarcon’s natural talent for color balance and blending abstract and realism set him apart in the art scene, even before he participated in the Shell NSAC.
His proud assertion that “Kapag Pinoy, ang trademark ay puno. There’s no negative space ‘pag pinoy ang artist (The trademark of Filipino artists is that it’s full in a sense that there’s no negative space),” highlights the distinct style and depth of Philippine art.
“Be truthful to yourself,” he advises.
For a vibrant, versatile art scene
Jonathan Joven embarked on an artistic self-discovery journey, inspired by a class advisor’s admiration for Smokey Mountain. This ignited his passion for art, further nurtured during his studies at UP Fine Arts. Joven strongly advocates for the relevance of art, valuing diverse perspectives and visions.
Joven’s advice to newbie artists is to remain authentic, continue creating, learn from mistakes, and not be afraid to explore new techniques. He underscores the importance of having mentors and drawing inspiration from one’s unique experiences, strengthening the individual creative identity.
Inspiring future artists
Jigger Cruz’s dedication to the world of art started as a hobby, attending Ronald Ventura’s Sunday classes and participating in various competitions. His unique art style, marked by an emphasis on muscle memory and a disregard for structure and formula, is a testament to his journey of self-discovery.
Cruz sees a quality evolution in Filipino art, as it becomes more globalized and less confined. Filipino artists are excelling abroad, with their works increasingly appreciated by Western critics. Cruz takes pride in the Baroque Filipino mix-and-match technique, which turns simple objects into art. He envisions a vibrant future for Filipino art, with more young artists engaging in various forms. To meet the competition and diverse audience, supporting local artists is crucial.
Cruz aims to contribute to the Philippine art scene by sharing his experiences abroad, supporting young artists, and purchasing their works. He offers mentorships and free studios to deserving artists, fostering a supportive environment for emerging talents. Cruz’s commitment to the growth and development of the local art scene extends to inviting foreign friends to Manila, allowing them to immerse themselves in the local culture.
Entries for the 57th Shell National Students Art Competition are now open, with submission guidelines available on the official Shell Philippines website. The deadline for submissions is 25 September. Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony later this year.