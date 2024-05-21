ECHO and ONIC PH announce partnerships with Esports giants

ECHO and ONIC PH have announced major partnerships with global Esports organizations ahead of MPL Season 13 Playoffs.

ECHO, the MPL PH Season 11 champion and M4 world champion, revealed to have forged a partnership with Team Liquid and is now called Team Liquid ECHO.

Team Liquid, known for winning The International in 2017, competes in multiple Esports titles such as Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, and many more.

ONIC PH, meanwhile, has also found a major partner in European Esports organization Fnatic.

Similar to Team Liquid, Fnatic also competes in DOTA 2, Counter-Strike 2, and League of Legends among many others.

ONIC PH will now be called Fnatic ONIC PH moving forward.