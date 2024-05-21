DMW extends sympathies to Iran over Raisi

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) expressed its sympathies over the untimely and tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others in a helicopter crash last 19 May.

“The DMW extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amiradollahian and their companions,” the statement read.

“Our prayers go out in particular to their families and loved ones at this most difficult time,” it added.

On Sunday, a helicopter carrying Raisi, Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Gov. Malek Rahmati, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brig. Gen. Mohammad Mehdi Mousavi, pilots Mohsen Daryanush and Seyyed Taher Mostafavi and technician Behrouz Qadimi crashed after a “hard landing” due to heavy fog and rain while on the way to Tabriz.

Their bodies were recovered the next day. Probers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, the state of Iran began a five-day mourning period for President Raisi and the others who died in the crash.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the Philippines has had a longstanding relationship with the nation of Iran beginning in 1964.

As of August 2023, there were 1,181 Filipinos in Iran with 999 classified as permanent migrants, 124 classified as temporary migrants, and 59 as undocumented workers.