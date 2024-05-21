BI intercepted Chinese man with fake Mauritius passport

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that it had stopped an incoming passenger from Bangkok at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 for presenting counterfeit documents on 17 May.

Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement (I-PROBES) identified the passenger as Wang WeiQiang, a 32-year-old male Chinese who arrived in the country via a Philippine Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, and attempted to clear the immigration primary inspection using his counterfeit Mauritius passport and identification card.

Based on his BI records, it shows that Wang previously traveled to the country by presenting his Chinese passport.

During interrogation, Wang admitted that he obtained his fake document after allegedly investing US$200,000. He also admitted that he never traveled to Mauritius to personally process his documents; instead, he received his Mauritius passport and identification card while in Thailand.

Upon verification of his travel documents and identification card, the BI's forensic document laboratory confirmed that the documents he presented were fraudulent.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco immediately ordered Wang’s exclusion from the country and boarded the next available flight back to his port of origin.

“This process is a reminder of the ongoing challenges we face in combatting illegal immigration and human trafficking. Our immigration officers remain vigilant to ensure the safety and security of our borders,” said Tansingco.

As a result of his exclusion order, Wang’s name was included in the BI’s blacklist, banning him from re-entering the country.