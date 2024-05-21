Arrest warrants await Yang and cohorts

The House Committee on Dangerous Drugs warned Tuesday that arrest warrants will await Michael Yang, former President Rodrigo Duterte’s ex-presidential economic adviser, and his alleged cohorts should they defy the panel’s summon in connection with its probe into the P3.6 billion worth of shabu seized last year.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairperson of the panel, said show-cause orders would be issued initially, followed by warrants of arrest if Yang and his associates, being implicated in the drug bust, snub the committee’s summons.

“We have not accused them yet. Our call to them is that they should go. Attend the hearing, clarify the issue that their company is involved in, or they are involved in the drug issue,” Barbers said.

“We have a saying, ‘flight is indicative of guilt.’ In that case, the committee report might be different and might headed that way.”