3 druggies nabbed in Muntinlupa drug bust

The Muntinlupa City anti-drug operatives arrested three individuals in a drug sting early morning Thursday.

The three individuals who will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165) were identified as alias "Joey", 35; alias "Koko", 31; and alias "Baldo", 32. They were arrested around 3:10 a.m. along Baywalk in Barangay Bayanan, police said.

Personnel of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Muntinlupa City Police Station seized four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

The confiscated items weighed approximately 16 grams, with an estimated street value of P108,800.

In addition to the drugs, the police seized a ₱500 bill used as buy-bust money.

Complaint for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of RA 9165 is being prepared for inquest proceedings before the Prosecutor's Office.