Watch and experience the Haikyuu fever exclusively at SM Cinema

Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle follows the latest adventures of our main protagonist, Shoyo Hinata. Inspired to follow the footsteps of his varsity volleyball idol, the Little Giant, Shoyo discovers that joining the Karasuno High volleyball team means he has to bury the hatchet and team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama.

With themes and lessons about teamwork, pride, forgiveness, and resolution, we join the journey of the Karasuno High volleyball team through the Nationals and the preliminary rounds leading up to the Dumpster Battle, where they face bitter rival Nekoma High.

It’s more than just a film screening. The exclusive run of this anime film at SM Cinemas has created a vibrant community of Gen Z and Gen Alpha moviegoers. They flock to their favorite SM Supermalls, decked out in full Haikyu gear, ready to transform the movie into an unforgettable party!

From merchandise to IG-ready standees and posters, Haikyu installations have become integral parts of the excitement that’s taken hold of these fans. The long lines for tickets have turned into joyful activities, filled with smiles and excited chatter, as fans eagerly await their turn.