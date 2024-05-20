UP dribblers pay it forward

University of the Philippines (UP) men’s basketball team displayed an act of kindness when it conducted an outreach program in Butuan City over the weekend.

Through the initiative of UP president Atty. Angelo Jimenez, the Fighting Maroons donated television sets, school supplies and machineries that will benefit the students and teachers of the Mahayahay Elementary School and its nearby community.

UP playmaker JD Cagulangan said he is very overwhelmed to see the students getting support from the players, coaches and team officials of one of the best basketball programs in the country.

“Of course, it’s really overwhelming to see that we are helping them even in our little way,” said Cagulangan, a native of Butuan City, referring to their program that was in partnership with the UP Alumni Association, One Meralco Foundation, More Power and Chooks to Go.

“We are really thankful to president Jijil (Jimenez) for involving us in this project. I hope this will not be the last.”

Aside from handing out their donations, the Fighting Maroons also took part in a tree-planting activity as part of their side trip during their invitational game against the University of San Carlos Warriors.

The Maroons clobbered the Warriors, 90-49, in the event that was part of the city’s Balangay Festival 2024 and was held at the Fr. Saturnino Urios University Gym.