Taduran goes after Shigeoka’s IBF jewels

It’s going to be a slambang showdown of savage southpaws on 28 July when Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka defends his International Boxing Federation minimumweight title against Filipino Pedro Taduran.

The venue is going to be the 5,000-seater Shiga Daihatsu Arena in Otsu City with Shigeoka making the second defense of the 105-lb crown he had won by knocking out Mexican Daniel Valladares.

Shigeoka, who parades an impeccable 11-0 win-loss mark with nine knockouts, is fresh from crushing Filipino challenger Jake Amparo.

Taduran will be Shigeoka’s seventh Filipino foe and the Bicol-born banger is aiming to end his domination.

Taduran, who briefly held the same title Shigeoka now holds, has a 16-4-1 mark with 12 knockouts.

At 27, Taduran is three years older and about the same number of inches taller than Shigeoka.

“I know this is going to be a tough fight because Shigeoka is a very good champion,” Taduran said.

“But I will push myself to the limit during training to enhance my chances of winning.”

Represented by the father-and-son tandem of Sean and Brendan Gibbons of MP Promotions and VIVA Promotions, Taduran trains regularly at the Elorde Sports Centet in Sucat with siblings Cucuy and Marty Elorde acting as co-managers.