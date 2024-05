Photos

Students endure high heat, graduate with honors

LOOK: Despite the historic summer heat that makes it hard for a student to focus during classes, these grade school learners have endured the high heat and will receive their honors and diplomas. They are rehearsing their upcoming Araw ng Parangal or graduation at Arsenio H. Lacson Elementary School in Tondo, Manila today, 20 May 2024. | via Larry Cruz