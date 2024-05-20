Stallions romp past Army

Stallion Laguna FC got back into the groove after a 6-0 trashing of Philippine Army FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) over the weekend.

Right winger Juan Trujillo said the Stallions refused to let their 0-1 loss to Davao Aguilas-UMak FC last May define the rest of their season as they kept on pressing against the Army from start to finish.

The Mexican footballer scored half of the team’s goals after a hattrick, giving him the Man of the Match honors.

“It was a hard loss last week but we managed to get the win. We can’t just take our time but we have to keep on pressing and keep on going,” Trujillo said.

“We got the three points but we have to keep on working.”

Stallion Laguna FC currently leads the PFL table with a 5-1-1 win-draw-loss record for 16 points and a +35 goal difference.

The Stallions’ title bid will be tested in their last seven games as four of them will be against powerhouse teams.

On Saturday, Stallion Laguna will face Manila Diggers FC before going up against United City FC on 1 June.

The Stallions will then go to Visayas to face defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo on 30 June at the Iloilo Sports Complex before capping off its campaign against Cebu FC on 1 July at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex.