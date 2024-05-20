See You Soon wins MPL Cambodia, qualifies for MSC 2024

See You Soon copped its third MPL Cambodia championship following a dominant win over D-Roar Legends last Sunday at PH Grand Wedding Hall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Composed of Filipino import MPTheKing, Felix, Ririth, Raa, Souuul, and BOXI, See You Soon won the finals by 4-2 to bag the lion's share of the $40,000 prize pool. The win also meant that they are going to MSC in June where a $3,000,000 prize pool awaits.

"I feel so excited to go to Riyadh to compete in MSC 2024. When I started coaching the team, we became champions. And now, this season, we just became back-to-back champions. I hope that we can even be better at MSC," says coach CatGod.

A total of 16 teams will battle in the upcoming MSC, two of which will be filled by the champion and runner-up of MPL PH Season 13.