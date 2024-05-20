VIDEOS

RIZAL IN SINGAPORE

You don't put on one piece a country of many languages and diasporas. This cosmopolitan population is appreciated from the streets to a progressive national gallery that explores Singapore's identity and self-discovery, and the state's passionate case to curate the most nuanced ethnic heritage in the Asian southeast: Malays, Indonesians, Indians, Chinese, and Eurasians. Singapore is hardly an unlikely place to meet Filipinos, whose stories are smuggled into national consciousness through rare Juan Lunas, Felix Hidalgos, and Jose Rizal ensconced in this neo-Palladian glass-and-metal colonial building. | via Vernon Velasco