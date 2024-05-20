PSA features ‘girl power’

It’s going to be a girl power session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Olympic-bound fencer Sam Catantan joins Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Erika Dy, Gilas Pilipinas women’s team head coach Pat Aquino, and Gilas Pilipinas women’s U18 mentor Julie Amos in an interesting two-part session of the weekly public sports program.

The Forum starts at 10:30 a.m.

Catantan, who arrived in the country from the U.S. on Monday, will detail her plans and programs as she competes in the Paris Olympics as the first Filipino fencer to qualify in 32 years.

Dy, Aquino, and the rest of the women’s team meanwhile, are going to discuss their coming campaign in the SEABA U18 Women’s Championship in Thailand from 24 to 26 May. Winner of the meet will represent the SEABA in the FIBA Asia U18 Championship for Women next year.

Accompanying them are SBP’s Anton Gonzales and Hazel Yambot.

The women’s team is composed of Naomi Panganiban, Gabby Ramos, Alyssa Rodriguez, Jolzyne Impresso, Margaret Villanueva, Ava Fajardo, Aubrey Lapasaran, Sophia Canindo, Ashley Abong, Tiffany Reyes, Venice Quinte, and Margarette Duenas.

The session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines.