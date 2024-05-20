Prosecutors urged: Go hard on terror funders

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla called on government prosecutors to intensify their efforts in pursuing financiers of terrorism.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) Task Force on Counter-Terrorism and Terrorism Financing, led by Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Peter Ong, filed criminal charges before Cebu Regional Trial Court Branch 74 against Community Empowerment Resource Network Inc. (CERNET), its council, members of its board of trustees and officers.

They were charged with violating Section 8(ii), in relation to Section 9, of Republic Act 10168, known as the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

In a resolution dated 8 May 2024, the task force resolved the complaint filed by the Joint Task Group Cebu, 3rd Infantry Division, against CERNET for terrorism financing.

In September 2012, CERNET’s finance and administrative officer allegedly gave a former CERNET employee P135,000 to be delivered in Dumaguete City. The funds were intended for logistical support, including food provisions, armaments, ammunition, firearms, medical supplies, and other operational requirements, for the Southeastern Front of the New People’s Army.

Fund diversion

CERNET, a consortium of various organizations, was accused of diverting funds meant for community development and empowerment to the NPA. The task force found probable cause against the respondents.

“CERNET’s act of giving P135,000 in cash to the NPA Southeastern Front is undeniably an act of ‘making available funds to a designated terrorist organization, hence, punishable under Section 8(ii) of R.A. 10168,’” the resolution stated.

“Considering that the P135,000 given to the SEF of the NPA belongs to CERNET, Section 9 of RA 10168 finds application in this case. Since CERNET is a juridical person, the penalty imposed under Section 8(ii) shall be imposed upon its responsible officers who allowed by their gross negligence the commission of the crime or who failed to prevent its commission,” the resolution added.

Remulla emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.