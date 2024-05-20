No major adjustment for Canino, Alas Pilipinas

Angel Canino swears that there will be no major adjustment when she competes for Alas Pilipinas in the AVC Challenge Cup that unfolds tomorrow at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Canino said developing chemistry had been easy despite the fact that they came from various systems in the collegiate ranks and club level.

For one, Canino came from the tough system of De La Salle University coach Ramil de Jesus, who still holds the distinction as the last coach to lead the national women’s team to a medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

Aside from Canino, a former Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, also coming from La Salle are 6-foot-2 middle blocker Thea Gagate and Julia Coronel.

They will join Japan V. League campaigner Jia de Guzman as well as Premier Volleyball League standouts Dawn Catindig, Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure.

Also in the team are Fifi Sharma, Vannie Gandler, Cherry Nunag, Dell Palomata, Jen Nierva, and Faith Nisperos together with college stars Gagate, Coronel, and Arah Panique. “I’m very happy that there are so much less adjustments as a team despite that we’re all coming from different systems, but we are trying our best to adjust to each and every one,” Canino said during the press briefing yesterday at a hotel in Makati City.

“Especially that we have our big sisters to guide us, I’m very grateful to them as they stepped up and guided us during our training.”

Canino added that she is bracing for intense action as her only international experience was the 2019 Women’s Volleyball Kor Royal Cup in Thailand, where she played with other players no older than 23 years old.

“I’m preparing my mind because that’s the most important thing for me,” Canino said.