New leader vows Taiwan defense

New Taiwan President Lai Ching-te vowed to defend the island’s democracy, as he called on China to end its military intimidation of the self-ruled island.

In an inauguration speech, Lai also directly addressed the threat of war following years of growing pressure from China to bring Taiwan under mainland rule.

Lai said a “glorious era of Taiwan’s democracy has arrived” and thanked citizens for “refusing to be swayed by external forces, for resolutely defending democracy.”

“In face of the many threats and attempts of infiltration from China, we must demonstrate our resolution to defend our nation and we must also raise our defence awareness and strengthen our legal framework for national security,” said Lai, 64.

China has described Lai as a “dangerous separatist” for his past comments on Taiwan’s independence — rhetoric that he has moderated in recent years.

On Monday, he said his government will “neither yield nor provoke, and (will) maintain the status quo” — a balance that preserves Taiwan’s sovereignty while not declaring formal independence.

“I also want to call on China to cease their political and military intimidation against Taiwan,” Lai said.

He urged Beijing to “share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait... and ensure the world is free from the fear of war.”

Lai has made repeated overtures to resume high-level communications with China, which Beijing severed in 2016 when his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen took power.

On Monday, Lai said he hoped China would “choose dialogue over confrontation.”

Experts have said Lai’s overtures are likely to be rebuffed.

Solid U.S. backing

Taiwan has been self-governed since 1949 when nationalists fled to the island following their defeat by communist forces in a civil war on mainland China.

For more than 70 years, China has considered Taiwan as part of its territory and has long threatened to use force to bring the island under its control.

The United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979 but remains the island’s most important partner and biggest arms supplier.

Lai is expected to further boost defense ties with Washington during his four-year term.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday congratulated Lai, saying he was looking forward to Washington and Taipei deepening ties and maintaining “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

As Lai took office, Chinese state media reported Beijing imposed sanctions on three US defence companies over their sales of weapons to Taipei.

Chinese social media Weibo also blocked hashtags referencing the inauguration, preventing them from trending on the platform used by hundreds of millions in China.

Ahead of the inauguration, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that “Taiwan independence and peace in the strait is like water and fire.”

Chinese warplanes and naval vessels maintain a near-daily presence around the island, but in the days leading up to the inauguration, there has not been a significant uptick in the numbers.

Lai and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim — Taiwan’s former top envoy to Washington — are both part of the Democratic Progressive Party, which has championed Taiwan’s sovereignty.