Singer Katy Perry attended the 6 May Met Gala, the annual fundraising fashion event in New York City for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, or so it seems.

Her Instagram post that day showed her wearing a huge floral dress on the famous steps of the museum. There was also a second photo of her in a warrior-style bronze bustier and grass petticoat, The Straits Times (TST) reports.

The following day, Perry’s IG post read, “Couldn’t make it to the Met, I had to work.”

She admitted that the two photos were fakes and were generated by artificial intelligence or AI, according to TST.

In Cannes, France, Polish film producers are promoting the biopic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The movie titled “Putin” stars the autocrat himself, with director Patryk Vega using a deepfake of the ruler’s face transplanted onto the body of a real actor.

The film follows the ruler’s life over six decades from the age of 10 when he is seen being beaten by his stepfather.

“In the end I show his death. A happy end,” said Vega, according to Agence France-Presse.

In Rock Falls, Illinois, Ana Schultz, 25, asks her husband Kyle for cooking advice. Using Snapchat’s My AI, the social media platform’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Schultz messages Kyle the ingredients she has in the fridge and he suggests what to make, CNN reports.

The response comes not exactly from Kyle himself but from an AI avatar that looks like him.

“He was the chef in the family so I customized My AI to look like him and gave it Kyle’s name,” explained Schultz, who lives with their two young children, according to CNN.

“Now when I need help with meal ideas, I just ask him. It’s a silly little thing I use to help me feel like he’s still with me in the kitchen,” said the widow of her husband who passed away in February 2023.

With AI technology, Schultz has a communication line to the dead that can even make those loved ones say or do things they never said or did in life, CNN says.