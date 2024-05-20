Eala beats Ma in French Open qualifiers

Alex Eala swept YeXin Ma of China, 6-1, 6-1, in the first round of the French Open qualifyong round at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris Monday evening (Manila time).

This is the 18-year-old netter's first win in in the qualifying round of the second Grand Slam of the year.

A win over Taylah Preston of Australia on Tuesday will give her the No. 160 Eala her first main draw entry in a Grand Slam in her professional career.

The Rafael Nadal Academy Alumnus also won over Preston in the third round of the 2022 US Open third round, 6-2, 7-6, where she eventually won the title there.