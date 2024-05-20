‘Dupe’ culture clear buyers’ drawback

The duplication culture, commonly known as “dupe” culture, has been continually rising and is becoming socially acceptable amid the number of Gen Z users penetrating social media apps such as TikTok, where knockoffs of more known brands are being marketed.

This culture is even more popular in the beauty industry, where makeup brands have received their own dupes or copies for a fraction of the price.

While the dupe culture is technically not illegal, this type of business is becoming a serious threat to more known brands by riding into their popularity and success through the copying of packaging designs and selling them at a fraction of the price.

A new retail operator is getting public notice for an aggressive expansion across the Philippines marketing dupe products and exact copies of well-known products such as coffee, loaf bread, dairy, and condiments, among others.

Tatak Pinoy are they?

The store chain brands itself as a “Tatak Pinoy” despite some of its products noticeably manufactured in other countries.

Among the products sold in the store includes a copy of Nutella (GoNutt), Datu Puti (Rajah Puro), Yakult (Bakakult), Star Margarine (Margie), Great Taste Coffee (Perfect Taste Coffee) and Gardenia (Grandiosa), among others.

The packaging designs are very similar to the brands being copied in terms of font, font size, packaging color, overall design etc.

As for the placement of products in the emerging store, dupes are noticeably placed beside the original brands.

For a consumer who does not have a keen vision, the technique serves to fool one’s eye.

The association of the original product with a more inferior dupe may cheapen the perception of the genuine item.

There is also the issue of copyright for products with very similar packaging designs as with the original.

Dupes are cheaper, but they do not guarantee to have the same quality as the copied commodities.