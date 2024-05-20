PAGE THREE

DSWD lauds agencies after baby trade bust

A nun holds the 8-day old boy rescued by the Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center in Tagaytay City, Cavite on May 15, 2024 after his mother attempted to sell him through a broker.
A nun holds the 8-day old boy rescued by the Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center in Tagaytay City, Cavite on May 15, 2024 after his mother attempted to sell him through a broker.Photo Courtesy of DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday  commended the National Authority on Child Care (NACC) and the Women and Children Protection Center of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for busting a syndicate engaged in the illegal selling of babies through the internet.

“With the arrest of the syndicate members, we expect that the illegal selling of babies and children using the social media will be stopped,” Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said during a press conference Monday at the Central Office in Quezon City.

The DSWD chief said the NACC and the PNP are already tracking the other groups engaged in the selling of babies.

“Let this be a stern warning against baby-selling syndicates that we will go after you and we will prosecute all arrested suspects until they are convicted and meted prison sentence,” Gatchalian said.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph