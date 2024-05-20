DSWD lauds agencies after baby trade bust

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday commended the National Authority on Child Care (NACC) and the Women and Children Protection Center of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for busting a syndicate engaged in the illegal selling of babies through the internet.

“With the arrest of the syndicate members, we expect that the illegal selling of babies and children using the social media will be stopped,” Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said during a press conference Monday at the Central Office in Quezon City.

The DSWD chief said the NACC and the PNP are already tracking the other groups engaged in the selling of babies.

“Let this be a stern warning against baby-selling syndicates that we will go after you and we will prosecute all arrested suspects until they are convicted and meted prison sentence,” Gatchalian said.