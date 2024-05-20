DA mulls longer onion import ban

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is considering extending the import ban on onions due to the sizable yield this harvest season.

“We will extend the ban on onion importation maybe until July or longer,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said, noting that cold storage warehouses in onion-producing areas are full.

“[Onion] prices are stable. So, there is no reason to import,” he added.

In January, the DA imposed a temporary import ban on onions until May, which may be extended to July depending on whether the domestic harvest will be sufficient to meet local demand.

The agency has forecast a supply glut due to the rise in domestic harvest.

According to DA, onion growers have increased this year’s areas planted with the root vegetable by 40 percent to around 10,217 hectares.

Enough supply

In February, Agriculture spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa expressed optimism about the sufficient supply of onions this year despite the reports of armyworm infestations in several areas in Central Luzon.