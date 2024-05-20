Cyclone hydrating dry lands this May —PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that at least one tropical cyclone is predicted to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this month, hydrating some of the dry lands in some parts of the country.

“This month of May, it is still possible that at least one typhoon may form [and] enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said on Monday.

Badrina, however, said it has not yet monitored a low-pressure area inside or outside the PAR.

Earlier, PAGASA said that one to two tropical cyclones may enter the PAR this May.

Sizzling at 47°C

Meanwhile, 36 localities are expected to feel a dangerous heat index this Tuesday, with Sangley Point, Cavite, having the hottest temperature at 47°C.

A 45°C heat index is predicted in Virac, Catanduanes; Roxas City in Capiz; Dumangas in Iloilo; Catarman in Northern Samar, and Guiuan in Eastern Samar.

Also, 44°C heat will be experienced in Dagupan City in Pangasinan; Tuguegarao City in Cagayan; Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela; Iba in Zambales; Casiguran in Aurora; Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas; Cuyo in Palawan, Iloilo City in Iloilo and Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur.

Bacnotan in La Union, Aparri in Cagayan, Baler (Radar) in Aurora, Cubi Point in Subic Bay, Olongapo City, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, Legazpi City in Albay, Masbate City in Masbate, and Dipolog in Zamboanga Del Norte are, on the other hand, predicted to have their temperature peaking at 43°C.