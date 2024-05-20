Cacdac faces test at CA

The powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) is set to review on Tuesday the ad-interim appointment of Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, who was officially designated for the post in late April.

CA Assistant Minority Leader Johnny Pimentel said Sunday Cacdac will be vetted by the CA’s Committee on Labor, Employment, Social Welfare and Migrant Workers headed by Negros Occidental Rep. Mercedes Alvarez.

Malacañang designated Cacdac as the DMW’s officer-in-charge in September 2023, following the passing of Susan “Toots” Ople, the agency’s first-ever secretary, in August of the same year.

On 25 April, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formally appointed Cacdac to lead the DMW.

OWWA veteran

Cacdac is a seasoned public servant, having served as the executive director V of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), executive director V of the Philippine Employment Administration, and undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment prior to his ad interim appointment in the Marcos’ cabinet.

Apart from Cacdac, the CA’s Committee on National Defense will also scrutinize the credentials of 33 senior military officers led by Army Lt. Gen. Facundo Palafox IV, the new commander of the unified Southern Luzon Command.

“They will be weighed up along with 28 new colonels from the various armed services,” Pimentel said.

“Thus far, we are not aware of any formal complaints or oppositions filed against any of the appointees lined up for confirmation,” he concluded.

The CA, composed of 12 members each from the House of Representatives and the Senate, with the Senate President as ex-officio presiding officer, has the authority to reject political appointments from the President.

Its hearings represent a crucial check on Malacañang’s power to appoint key officials.

Under existing rules, appointees who fail to obtain the CA’s consent upon adjournment are considered to have been bypassed.