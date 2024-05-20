BuCor eyes transfer of more NBP PDLs

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is eyeing the transfer of 15,500 more persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City to other prison facilities outside of Metro Manila.

According to BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., the plan is part of the preparation for the total closure of the prison facility by 2028.

“So far, we have transferred 4,600, that is why we have to transfer more, but hopefully we will hit our target by the end of the year,” Catapang said in an interview on Monday.

He said the latest transfer involved 500 PDLs who were moved from NBP to the Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF) in Panabo City where two buildings were newly constructed.

Earlier this month, BuCor transferred 147 PDLs from the NBP to the Leyte Regional Prison (LRP) in Abuyog town in Leyte.

Aside from NBP, DPPF and LRP, BuCor's other prison facilities are the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa City, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro, and the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City.