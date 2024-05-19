Yulo picks up two golds in Asian Champs

Carlos Yulo capped off his campaign in the 2024 AGU Asian Artistic Men's Asian Championships after winning two more gold medals in Tashkent Sunday evening.

Yulo won the men's vault after a score of 14.883 points as he dominated the event for the third straight year.

Home bet Abdulaziz Mirvaliev (14.783) settled for a silver medal with 14.783 points while Muhammad Sharul Aimy of Malaysia took the bronze medal with 14.466 points.

In the men's parallel bars, Yulo once again won a gold medal after scoring 15.133 points.

Dehang Yin of China plucked a silver medal with 15.033 poings while Uzbek gymnast Rasuljon Abdurakhimov finished with a bronze medal with 14.866 points.

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Juancho Miguel Besana finished fourth place in the vault and parallel bars finals.

Yulo also failed to add another medal in his tally after finishing fourth in the horizontal bar.

This year saw the 24-year-old Olympian win a total of four gold medals with his younger brother Karl Eldrew winning the gold in the junior men's vault.