Young Yulo pockets junior vault gold

Karl Eldrew Yulo picked up a gold medal in the junior men’s vault after averaging 14.433 points in the 2024 AGU Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Asian Championships Sunday in Tashkent.

The brother of two-time world champion Carlos Yulo had competed in the tournament before but could only snare a silver in the individual all-around in Singapore.

Altynkhan Temirbek of Kazakhstan finished second with 14.183 points while hometown bet Sarvar Abulfaizov got a bronze with a score of 13.766 points.

Carlos Yulo is competing in the finals of the vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar as of press time.

The Paris Olympics-bound Yulo is looking to to bounce back after finishing at sixth in the still rings last Saturday.

Also competing in the vault final is Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Juancho Miguel Besana.