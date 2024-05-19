SM City Caloocan welcomes PWDs

The newest SM shopping mall — SM City Caloocan along Deparo Road in Bagumbong, North Caloocan — is open to everyone like other branches of the supermall. That includes persons with disability (PWDs).

SM Supermalls, developer and operator of SM City malls, goes out of its way to make its shopping centers inclusive by making the place as welcoming, enjoyable and safe to PWDs as to other shoppers. For instance, the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City hosted last month a gathering of people with autism and their caregivers.

Recently, at the SM Seaside City Cebu, 150 locals facing mobility challenges received free wheelchairs donated by SM Supermalls partner Batalla Cares Philippines, a charity organization dedicated to improving the lives of indigenous, indigent and marginalized communities across the country by providing them with free wheelchairs, essential medicines and school bags with educational kits to those in need.

On 14 May, SM City Caloocan and SM Cares held a sensitivity training for mall employees. The training covered frontliners, security guards and other personnel, who were educated on how to better serve PWD customers.

Engr. Bien Mateo, director of SM Cares’ Program on PWDs, stressed the importance of such training.

“It’s vital that our staff are equipped to make our malls safe and inclusive for everyone,” he said.

Lita Evangelista, chief operating officer of Tahanang Walang Hagdanan; Ms. Dang Uy Koe, chair emerita of Autism Society Philippines; Agnes Lapena, operations manager of Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines; and Arch. Jimmy Silva, chairman of the United Architects of the Philippines were the resource speakers during the training.