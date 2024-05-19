Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu reveal trending cabinet scene

Almost everyone on the binge-watching scene is clamoring about the latest “KimPau” (Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino) project, the Philippine adaptation of What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, a television series loosely based on the 2018 South Korean drama series of the same title that premiered on 18 March on Viu.

In every episode, there is one scene that always trends and becomes the favorite thread to comment on and like on different social media platforms – most especially the unforgettable “cabinet scene” between the two lead actors.

Paulo and Kim took us back to the day that scene was shot.

“It took time kasi marami inayos sa (there were many things to fix on the) technical side maliit kasi ang size ng cabinet (the cabinet was small) and we got instructions from our director and of course, Kim’s lead. It took one and a half takes nagpalit lang ng angle (we changed angles),” Paulo said.

For Kim, many cabinet revisions went underway and the pressure of making the same “kilig” scene was top of mind.

“Marami considerations na ginawa parang naka ilan cabinets din ‘yun hanggang sa ma perfect na ‘yung cabinet na ‘yun ang gagamitin and isa ito sa scenes na inaabangan ng fans sa original and adaptation so ayaw din namin i fail sila kasi parang gusto namin ibigay ‘yung the best na maibibigay ng mga Pinoy and ‘yun nga nagawa naman namin siguro naman natuwa naman siguro sila (There were many considerations for the “cabinet scene” because it is a scene that the fans of the original adaptation look forward to. We did not want to fail — we wanted to make the fans happy and look forward to the scene),” Kim added.

Kim and Paulo first worked with the successful Linlang series (still airing on the Kapamilya Channel).

Paulo revealed his first reaction when working with Kim was offered to him.

“Nung nalaman ko na magkakawork kami ni Kim that time sa Linlang pa nahihirapan talaga sila maghanap ng gaganap as Juliana so nung kinuwento ni sir Deo (Endrinal) na si Kim hindi ko talaga ini expect na tatanggapin talaga ni Kim just reading the role and the script di mo talaga iisipin na tatanggapin ni Kim pero I was impressed na nagawa ni Kim yun I’m happy that Kim accepted it. I’ve never had the chance to work with Kim at nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon (When I found out that I would work with Kim in Linlang, — they were having a difficult time looking for someone to play Juliana. When sir Deo Edrinal said that had Kim in mind for the role, I didn’t think she would accept it. But, I was impressed that she did. I am happy that she took the role because it was my first time to work with her),” Paulo revealed.

Kim, on the other hand, is on the more casual side of things when working with Paulo was offered.

“Papasa kaya mga jokes ko sa kanya? (laughs) kasi parang meron siyang sarili nyang mundo na siya lang nakaka alam, di ba parang siya lang nakaka alam. With Linlang hindi pa ako masyado confident sa role andami ko pa pinagdaanan desisyon bago ko gawin pero na miss ko talaga umarte and yun tapos siya pa ka trabaho ko sa buong showbiz career ko (Will he like my jokes? It is like he is in a world of his own that no one can enter. With Linlang I was not very confident in the role as it was my first time to work with him. But I took the role because I missed acting and that is what I love),” Kim said.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim is set to premiere on 26 and 25 May on the Kapamilya Channels Yes Weekend!, evening block A2Z and TV5s Weekend Trip evening block, replacing the third season of The Voice Teens.