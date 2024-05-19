Painting persecution

In the exhibit Dambana at the Altro Mondo Creative Space in Makati City, works of different artists attempt at interpretations and interrogations of concepts of worship, the sacred and even the divine in contemporary society. Works by Frances Abrigo are notable for tackling the 2023 Pura Luka Vega controversy.

His Prosecution of the Rainbows (36 by 24 inches each, 2024) is a series of six acrylic paintings on specialty paper, all depicting the same image of the crucifixion but instead of Jesus Christ, the bearded drag queen is seen on the cross. The panels are in different colors to show the rainbow symbol of the LGBTQ+ community.

The painting series is one of the first few artworks to comment on the attacks, banning and persecution of 34-year-old Pura Luka Vega for her drag performance.

In July 2023, video clips of Vega’s performance went viral in social media channels. In it, the drag queen is seen in a bar dressed as Jesus Christ and performing to an upbeat pop version of “Ama Natin,” or the Lord’s Prayer. Many people deemed it offensive, and the video immediately drew a firestorm of condemnations and even homophobic attacks. Several members of the LGBTQ+ community and some groups even distanced themselves from the incident, fearing that it will be a setback to the struggle to pass the SOGIESC Equality Bill and effectively throwing one of their own under the bus just to conform, many believe, to expectations of heterosexual people.

However, Carlos Hernandez said on X (@CarlosTheFierce), “The SOGIE Equality Bill has been languishing in Congress for [more than] 20 years not because flamboyant gays/drag queens are offending religious people. It remains a worthless piece of paper because for [more than] 20 years, we’ve been allowing ‘religious’ people to treat us like garbage. Enough!”

On 13 July 2023, Vega addressed the controversy, writing on her X account, “I understand that people call my performance blasphemous, offensive or regrettable. However, they shouldn’t tell me how I should practice my faith or how I do my drag. That performance was not for you to begin with. It is my experience and my expression, of having been denied my rights.”

While the authorities in the Catholic church have expressed disapproval, they pointed out that there are matters more deserving of outrage. Many politicians condemned the performance, including Sherwin Gatchalian, JV Ejercito, Joel Villanueva and even Geraldine Roman, herself a transgender woman, who were silent when former President Rodrigo Duterte openly ranted about God being stupid and regularly attacked the Catholic Church.

Several local government units declared Vega persona non grata, including General Santos City, Cagayan de Oro City, and Manila, isolating Vega and preventing her to perform and make a living in other places. Vega was also slapped with several lawsuits for “offending religious feelings,” by religious groups including Hijos del Nazareno-Central, a group of devotees of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo. She was also arrested.

The incident exposed the fragility of LGBTQ+ “acceptance” in the Philippines, deemed as a religious country, affirming that it is only tolerance, one with limitations and restrictions. The LGBTQ+ people have long been looked down upon and marginalized for religious reasons, among others. Many believe that while depictions of religious figures are not new, the backlash for the drag performance is particularly intense because of Vega’s being the queer person. An overwhelming number comments on social media platforms have been homophobic slurs.