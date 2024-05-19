Obiena dominates L.A. Grand Prix

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena kicked off his outdoor season with a big bang after winning the gold medal in the Los Angeles Grand Prix at the Drake Stadium in California on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Obiena leaped over 5.80 meters to rule the eight-man field in his first conquest on American soil.

This was a bounce-back performance for the world No. 2 after a ninth place finish at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland last March where he only cleared 5.65m.

Obiena is honing his skills for the 2024 Paris Olympics as he aims to redeem himself after an 11th place finish in the Tokyo Summer Games of 2021.

Simen Guttormsen of Norway took the silver medal from home bet KC Lightfoot via countback despite both clearing 5.70m.

World No. 3 and American Chris Nilsen finished fourth with 5.70m while another American, Jacob Wooten, took the fifth spot via countback over compatriot Sam Kendricks despite both finishing with 5.60m.

Obiena’s teammate Hussain Al-Hizam of Saudi Arabia did not clear the starting height of 5.30m while Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen did not start.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American hurdler Lauren Hoffman finished fifth in the women’s 400-m hurdles after clocking in 55.84 seconds.

Hoffman is currently at No. 28 in the World Athletics rankings and has until 7 July to finish within the Top 40 to make it to the Summer Games.