Mavericks reach Western finals

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Luka Doncic posted a triple-double and P.J. Washington drilled the deciding free-throws as the Dallas Mavericks erased a 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma City 117-116 to reach the National Basketball Association Western Conference finals on Saturday.

The Mavericks beat the top-seeded Thunder 4-2 in the best-of-seven conference semi-final series to reach the conference finals for the second time in three years.

They’ll face either the defending champion Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves, who faced a deciding Game Seven in their series on Sunday.

“Being down 17 in a closeout game isn’t a position you want to be in,” said Dallas star Kyrie Irving. “We had to respond the way we’ve responded all season, just playing hardnosed basketball on the defensive end, getting out in transition and just trusting that our pace would get us back in the game.”

“It definitely feels good to get the series done.”

Doncic scored 29 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Irving and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 22 points apiece and Dereck Lively added 12 off the bench for the Mavs.

Washington scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter — including two free-throws with 2.5 seconds remaining that lifted the Mavs to victory.

“I think he was just waiting for his moment,” Irving said.