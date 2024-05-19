'Ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa Pilipino' — Bong Go visits Biñan

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, joined the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Biñan City, Laguna, on Saturday, 18 May, and provided aid to displaced workers in the city.

In his speech, Go proudly mentioned that one of his key advocacies is the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide, highlighting their critical role in advancing the early detection of diseases through accessible basic health services at the community level.

“Ang Super Health Center po is a medium type of polyclinic. Pwede po diyan ang birthing, panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray at makakatulong po ito sa early detection ng diseases at magbibigay ng primary care. Nandito na rin ang Konsulta program po ng gobyerno. It will help decongest the hospitals dahil pwede ba dito magpa-check up,” Go explained.

The senator further emphasized his commitment to pursuing accessible, high-quality healthcare for all Filipinos, stressing the need to invest in more healthcare facilities. He pointed out that such investments are crucial to meeting the increasing demand for medical services and ensuring timely interventions for improved health outcomes.

Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 13 in Laguna.

Outside the Super Health Center, Go encountered two young vendors selling bananacue. He was deeply moved by the perseverance of the children, deciding to purchase all their bananacue to support their efforts. However, he quickly noticed an unusual redness on the skin of one of the boys named Sky. Wasting no time, Go ensured that Sky receives immediate medical attention from the doctors at the Super Health Center. This timely intervention highlights the importance of accessible healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, in support of community health frontliners, Go gave tokens such as food packs to 112 barangay health workers present during his visit.

Apart from the inauguration of the Super Health Center, Go also partnered with the local government to assist displaced workers in the city. He and his Malasakit Team distributed snacks, food packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 464 beneficiaries. Select residents received a bicycle, watch, shoes, and a mobile phone.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also conducted an orientation for qualified beneficiaries introduced to DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The program aims to provide temporary employment assistance for those in need.

Through the efforts of Go, DOLE and the local government, another batch of displaced workers will also be provided similar support in the coming days.

"Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakakapagbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila," Go said.

Meanwhile, he thanked officials, including Congresswoman Len Alonte, Governor Ramil Hernandez, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Board Member Bong Behasa, Mayor Arman Dimaguila, and Vice Mayor Gel Alonte, among others, for their service to their constituents.

During the event, Mayor Dimaguila expressed his gratitude to Go for his persistent and timely support of the city, especially during calamities and emergencies. He emphasized the senator's deep connection with the community, saying, "Hindi naman bisita si Senator Bong Go ng Biñan eh… taga-rito na halos ‘yan. Every time na may problema — bagyo, sunog, kalamidad — nandidito si Senator Bong Go.”

Meanwhile, Go also mentioned that Malasakit Centers in the province are located at Laguna Medical Center in Santa Cruz and the San Pablo City General Hospital in San Pablo City if residents need medical-related assistance.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 165 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH.

To further support the development of Laguna, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Cavinti, Liliw, Lumban, Majayjay, Pagsanjan, Pila, and Sta. Cruz and Sta. Maria; concreting of roads in Luisiana; construction of slaughterhouses in Mabitac, Nagcarlan, and Pagsanjan; acquisition of a multi-purpose vehicle for Luisiana; and public markets in Liliw, Nagcarlan, Pagsanjan, and Rizal.

Other projects he supported are the construction of a farm-to-market road and covered court in Paete, the construction of a drainage canal in Cabuyao City, and the repair of the primary highway inside Fort Sto. Domingo in Sta. Rosa City, and installation of street lights in Lumban and Magdalena.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo,” said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go personally assisted senior citizens at the sports arena in the city. After he visited Laguna, he attended the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines - Batangas Chapter Seminar in Davao City.