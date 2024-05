Photos

HEAL AND SHOUT AT SOLSONA-APAYAO SANCTUARY

LOOK: For the unspoken words and the wounds that never heal, the Solsona-Apayao Road in Ilocos Norte offers the perfect sanctuary to shout your heart out and say what you've always wanted to say. Let the beauty of nature heal you. Remember, as visitors, we take nothing but memories and leave nothing but footprints. Photos taken on Sunday, 19 May 2024. | via Jasper Dawang