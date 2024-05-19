Gov. Delta says LGU-nat’l gov’t collaboration strong

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —- Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda said he is dedicated to collaborating with the national government to enhance programs and services that positively impact the lives of Kapampangans.

Pineda reiterated his thrust during the recent briefing on the roles of women and mother community workers on environmental protection Friday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

During his address, the governor expressed appreciation for Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., recognizing him as a proactive national official, who extends valuable assistance to the province.

“We will have five dialysis centers here in Pampanga, one of which was funded by Senator Revilla. Additionally, he is one of our key partners in providing financial support for Kapampangan patients undergoing surgery,” said the governor.

Senator Revilla, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), allocated P12 million to provide cash assistance to 6,443 Nanay Community Workers (NCWs) across the province.

“The Pineda family is like my own family. They are always by my side in every battle. They have never abandoned me. All I can say is that the Revilla family and the Pineda family are one,” Revilla said in a video call.

“We are deeply indebted to them, and our family is always ready to assist them in any way,” added Revilla, saying he was unable to attend the event in person due to a recent medical injury.

Representing the senator at the event was his son, AGIMAT Partylist Rep. Bryan Revilla. Also present were Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Board Members Jun Canlas and Claire Lim, former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, Special Assistant to the Governor and PDRRMO chief Angelina Blanco, and Acting PSWDO Fe Manarang.