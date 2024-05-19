Go credits seniors’ social contributions

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Biñan City on Saturday to emphasize the importance of supporting senior citizens.

Go acknowledged the significant contributions senior citizens make to families and communities. He underscored the government’s responsibility to ensure their well-being, especially those who are underprivileged.

“Thank you, grandfathers and grandmothers,” Go said in Filipino. “I hope most of you are doing well. I know your situation can be difficult. Please don’t thank me. I should be thanking you for giving me the opportunity to serve you. Thank you all very much.”

Go also expressed gratitude to local officials present, including Congresswoman Marlyn “Len” Alonte, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Board Member Bong Behasa, Mayor Arman Dimaguila and Vice Mayor Angelo “Gel” Alonte, for their efforts in caring for senior citizens.

His visit coincided with the city’s Puto Latik Festival celebrations.

“Filipinos are known for taking care of their grandparents, right? We don’t neglect our grandparents, do we? We take care of them until they are old. This is one way to show our gratitude, care, and love for them,” he added.

During the event, Go distributed grocery packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, snacks, and basketballs and volleyballs to 3,300 senior citizens. Select attendees also received bicycles, watches, shoes and mobile phones. The local government also distributed social pensions to qualified beneficiaries.