Formula One pays tribute to fallen star

IMOLA, Italy (AFP) — Thirty years after he perished during the opening laps of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, Ayrton Senna’s name, reputation and legacy continued to reverberate at the beautiful Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Saturday.

Remembered for his bold aggressive racing and reflective humanity, Senna continued to stand as an inspirational example for the current grid of Formula One drivers and the many fans of the sport who flocked to the circuit for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Most of those who still revere him were not born when he died including three-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull and both McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the trio who topped Saturday’s qualifying times in Imola.

Yet they and many others turned out in the rain on Thursday evening to run a lap of the tragic track, where popular Austrian rookie Roland Ratzenberger also died, just 24 hours before the three-time champion Brazilian speared into the wall at Tamburello.

A special event to pay tribute to both Senna and Ratzenberger had been organized this weekend by four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, now retired, but still seen by many as a leading figure of consciousness in the sport.

His invitation to the drivers to join him in marking the occasion was accepted unanimously. The lore of the tragedy of Imola ‘94, of its shock, the reaction and the legacy of improved safety conditions was known and understood.