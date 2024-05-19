‘Dune: Prophecy’ debuts this fall

Casey Bloys, chairman and chief executive officer of HBO and Max Content, unveiled the first look of the Max Original drama series Dune: Prophecy. The six-episode season is set to premiere this fall.

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. The film is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive-produced and directed multiple episodes including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

Dune: Prophecy is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards.

