DigiPlus starts digital transformation

Listed DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has officially kicked off its pivot to digital transformation with the launch of a new look and overall branding backed by a United States-based firm.

Aiming to become the country's top diversified entertainment and leisure hub, DigiPlus collaborated with Landor, a globally recognized brand specialist, to support its brand transformation.

Landor's expertise in brand architecture and visual design enables them to unleash the full potential of the DigiPlus brand, enhancing its presence and impact in the market.

“We are thrilled about this latest chapter in our company’s history. Our new brand exercise is a testament to our commitment to continuously evolve and innovate,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said over the weekend.

“Our new visual identity better reflects our continued drive to be the most innovative digital entertainment company in the Philippines that combines cutting-edge technologies to multiply the fun and happiness in people's lives,” he added.

The brand's refreshed colors, featuring shades of blue and purple, lend a youthful, tech-forward appearance, reflecting DigiPlus' position as a leader in digital entertainment.

The image aligns with the company's portfolio of leading digital entertainment platforms, including BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, BingoPlus Poker, Tongits +, and more.

Accompanying the new logo is the tagline "Multiply the fun," which represents the brand's impact on its stakeholders.

During the first quarter of the year, DigiPlus delivered a massive surge in its income as its digital retail segment continued to rake in robust gains.

The company reported that it significantly grew its business, with profits skyrocketing by a staggering 358 percent to P2 billion and revenue soaring by 226 percent to P13.6 billion from January to March. This was further bolstered by a 313 percent increase in EBITDA to P2.1 billion year-on-year.

DigiPlus attributed the strong first quarter performance to the spike in user traffic in its flagship platforms—BingoPlus and ArenaPlus—which continues to grow combined with fresh contributions from new game offerings.