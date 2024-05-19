Denso donates ULABs

Automotive software maker Denso Techno Philippines Inc. (DTPI) continues to support the Bantay Baterya Project (BBP) of ABS-CBN Foundation by recently donating used lead-acid batteries (ULABs) for recycling.

DTPI executive vice president Morihiro Takano recently turned over the company’s ULABs to Sherwin Hinlo, ABS-CBN Foundation officer-in-charge for Resource Mobilization and Donor Management.

“This activity gives a positive impact to our communities and the world especially that we have a lot of issues and concerns due to pollution, climate change and global warming,” Takano said. “We are looking forward to more sustainable projects and programs with the Foundation as we have a common goal in protecting and conserving this beautiful earth and its future.”

Under the BBP, the foundation’s partner, Oriental and Marketing Motolite Corporation, pick up donated ULABs from donors and deliver them to Genetron International Marketing which recover recyclables from ULABs.

The project prevents the pollution of the environment with hazardous waste from improperly disposed ULAB.

ULAB donors are also rewarded with tax breaks while the foundations gets a share from proceeds of the sale of recycled batteries for funding its environmental projects.