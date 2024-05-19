BuCor vets aspiring Iwahig prison officers

Some 411 aspiring prison officers underwent panel interviews at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa City as part of the tests required to join the corrections system.

Among the applicants, 234 are licensed criminologists, while 177 are professionals from other fields. Additionally, two applicants are vying for non-uniformed personnel positions.

The panel interviews were conducted by the Human Resource Merit Placement and Selection Board (HRMPSB) and the

HRD-Recruitment Selection and Placement Section (HRD-RSPS).

Interviews assessed the applicants’ knowledge and familiarity with the institution, as well as their communication and comprehension skills.

According to BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang Jr., only those who are prepared physically, emotionally, and mentally will be accepted into the corrections service.