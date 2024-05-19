Bloomberry Foundation addresses medics shortage

In 2020, a law was passed establishing a medical scholarship program to address the shortage of healthcare workers caused by the exodus of medical practitioners seeking better paying jobs abroad. Republic Act 11509 requires graduates of the medical scholarship to render services in government hospitals in their hometown or underserved municipality.

A private company is also stepping up to the challenge of medical brain drain that threatens to deplete the country’s healthcare workforce. Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. (BCFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Solaire Resorts and Casino, launched its nationwide medical scholarship program on 9 May.

Under the program, BCFI will partner with 15 universities to produce 763 graduates from the fields of medicine, nursing, allied health services, sciences and caregiving.

“It is the first time for BCFI to have this medical scholarship program,” Filipina Laurena, BCFI executive director, says.

BCFI signed the first memorandum of agreement (MoA) on the scholarship program with St. Luke’s Medical Center College of Medicine also on 9 May.

“We are still in the MoA signing portion of our scholarship program with 15 university partners. The St. Luke’s MoA signing was the first one. The rest will follow in the next few weeks,” says Laurena.

“Before this incoming school year begins, we, with our partners, should have chosen our scholars,” she adds.

BCFI also has Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. as implementing partner for the program that aims to help address the dwindling number of medical practitioners in the country, as many have gone overseas.

Bloomberry, the owner of Solaire, and global port operator ICTSI, are both owned by businessman Enrique K. Razon.