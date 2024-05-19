Army blunting Reds’ recruitment activities

BALER, Aurora — The Philippine Army is intensifying its efforts through information dissemination against groups identified as New People’s Army fronts for the communist movement.

According to a statement made on Saturday by Lt. Col. Aries Quinto, the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion commander, the info drive will continue as one of their mandated tasks to let the people know about the evil of communism.

A total of 669 students from Grade 11 and 122 junior and senior high school students of Wesleyan University Philippines-Aurora Campus underwent a youth information awareness campaign and film viewing of Memoirs of the Teenage Rebels.