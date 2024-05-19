AirAsia Phl celebrates big wins with travel agency partners 

To recognize and honor the exceptional achievements of its travel agency partners, AirAsia Philippines hosted the 7th Redstar Awards for the first time since the pandemic started.

During the 7th Redstar Awards, AirAsia Phl CEO Ricky Isla described how online travel agents, travel and service centers, and travel agency partners assisted the airline in managing the epidemic.

"AirAsia Philippines is successful due to our travel agency partners' efforts to keep the travel and tourism business alive. We are winning because people trust in what we do at AirAsia, which is to provide the best service and travel experience to millions of our guests," Isla said.

Marigel Tankiang Manotok, President of the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), praised AirAsia for the recognition and promised the airline's members' support. "Cheers to AirAsia Philippines, the true champion of low-cost travel! "May your wings spread and bring dynamism to the Philippine tourism industry," she shared.

Over 1,000 AirAsia Travel Agency Partners operate throughout the Philippines. Isla emphasized that their contributions, large or small, were important for AirAsia's success. Last year, Travel Agency Partners' sales accounted for nearly 50 percent of AirAsia's flight and ancillary revenue.

“As of May 2024, AirAsia is now flying to a total of 12 domestic and 13 international destinations. Because of your (Travel Agency Partners) contribution, AirAsia Philippines continues to be the leading airline for leisure destinations such as Thailand, Boracay, Tagbilaran, Tacloban, Panglao, and Cebu," he added.

AirAsia plans to restore its Clark Hub in the second half of 2024, with flights to new local and international destinations. Isla is relying on the strong backing of its partners to promote Clark as a major hub in the country.