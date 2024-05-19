2,426 CV agrarian beneficiaries get 2.8K hectares

Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III reported on Sunday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to distribute a total of 2,866.5 hectares of agricultural lands to 2,426 agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Likewise, Estrella added the President would turn over farm-to-market roads worth P100 million, and a total of P17.5 million farm machinery and equipment in Central Visayas Region today.

The DAR chief said this will happen at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Complex in Dumaguete, Negros Oriental.

A total of 2,426 ARBs will receive Certificates of Land Ownership Awards issued under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling Projects (Project SPLIT).