Yulo bags floor gold in Uzbekistan

Carlos Yulo picked up his second gold medal after winning the men’s floor exercise at the 2024 AGU Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships Saturday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Yulo scored 14.933 points after winning the individual all-around gold last Thursday.

The two-time world champion is using this tournament as a buildup for the 2024 Paris Olympics and is also vying for another medal in the still rings as of press time.

Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan settled for a silver with 14.6 points while Yang Yanzhi of China took the bronze with 14.2 points.

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Ivan Cuz finished fourth in the floor exercise final with 13.966 points.