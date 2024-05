Photos

VP SARA DUTERTE AWARDS VP SABER

LOOK: Vice President Sara Duterte awards the Vice Presidential Saber Award to Mark Armuel Boiles, the class salutatorian, from Novaliches, Quezon City, during the commencement exercises of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Bagong Sinag Class of 2024 at the PMA Grandstand, Fort del Pilar in Baguio City on Saturday, 18 May 2024. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL