Ukraine faces intense Russian offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he expects Russian offensive in other regions after the invaders took 278 square kilometers of its territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region since 10 May.

Zelensky made the prediction during his first interview with foreign media in Kyiv since the Russian offensive began.

He pleaded to allies to send more air defense and fighter jets to combat Russia’s air superiority as the war grinds through its third year.

He told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Ukraine needs “120 to 130” F-16 fighter jets or other advanced aircraft to achieve air “parity” with Russia.

Zelensky also admitted staffing and “morale” issues within Ukraine’s often outgunned and outmanned ranks.

“We need to staff the reserves... A large number of (brigades) are empty,” Zelensky told AFP.

Both countries said Russian troops are still advancing, while Moscow’s defense ministry said its forces have captured 12 villages in the Kharkiv region so far.

The Ukrainian governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, warned however that Russia was gaining ground near Lukyantsi, a village around 20 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv city.

Ukraine has evacuated almost 10,000 people from the northeast border area since Russia launched the assault.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a trip to China this week the northeastern offensive was in retaliation for Ukraine’s shelling of border regions and that Moscow was trying to create a “security zone.”

Ukraine army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Russia was trying to force Ukraine to pull up even more troops from its reserves.